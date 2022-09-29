Matthew Continetti joins the podcast to discuss the alarming behavior of President Biden, who called out to a member of Congress who died in a car crash this summer. Not to mention the alarming behavior of Vladimir Putin, whose flailing in the course of his world-historic mistake may have a nuclear component. Give a listen.

