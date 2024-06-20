Search
A new Fox poll and other bits of data may suggest that Joe Biden’s strategy of leaning hard on the “Trump is a convicted felon” message is having some effect. No wonder, then, that liberals are so unnerved by the Supreme Court’s literal deliberation in deciding whether the case against Trump for January 6 can proceed. And who will win the “worst ceasefire proposal” award? Give a listen.

