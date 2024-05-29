Search
Login


Why on earth would the Biden campaign haul out 80 year-old Robert De Niro to tussle with protesters outside the New York courthouse? Could it be that, for Biden, De Niro is a strapping young fellow with the vim and vigor to speak to today’s youth? More seriously, Jonathan Schanzer joins us with some actual good news coming out of the Israeli effort in Rafah. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSpotifyRicochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here

Letter
+ A A -
You may also like
Close
Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied