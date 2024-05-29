

Why on earth would the Biden campaign haul out 80 year-old Robert De Niro to tussle with protesters outside the New York courthouse? Could it be that, for Biden, De Niro is a strapping young fellow with the vim and vigor to speak to today’s youth? More seriously, Jonathan Schanzer joins us with some actual good news coming out of the Israeli effort in Rafah. Give a listen.

