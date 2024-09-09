Search
The political world was strangely rocked by a New York Times/Siena poll showing Trump with a one-point national lead, 48-47—leading Democrats and the media to worry openly that her momentum is gone. We explain why that might be the case, with a stop in Pittsburgh at the most politically divisive spice store in America as the dubious location for Harris making a plea to end our polarization. Give a listen.

CopyCopied