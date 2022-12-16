Today’s podcast points out that Donald Trump’s bizarre announcement that he’s selling NFT images of himself was completely overshadowed later in the day by Elon Musk banning some journalists on Twitter. Does this mean Trump is now, literally, yesterday morning’s news and will remain so? Give a listen.

