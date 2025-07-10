

Jonathan Schanzer joins us today to discuss Bibi’s week in Washington, the prospects for region-wide change in the Middle East, and the painful choices facing Israel as it decides how to conclude the war in Gaza. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.