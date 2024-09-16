

The second Trump assassination attempt conjures up memories of the period in 1975 when Gerald Ford was targeted twice in 18 days. Are we entering a period of domestic political violence similar to the one during which Ford was nearly killed? Or is 2024 different? And what will the Jewish community do to protect its own with violent assaults now happening daily? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, or Ricochet.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.