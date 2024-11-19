

Today’s podcast delves into a New York Times story suggesting Donald Trump thinks Matt Gaetz will not be confirmable, or confirmed, by the Senate. What’s going on here? What will Gaetz do? And what does this mean for the other nominees? Also, the effort of leading Israelis to blame Benjamin Netanyahu for the continuing hostage crisis takes an especially ugly turn. Give a listen.

