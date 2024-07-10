

As Nancy Pelosi hints at the need for Joe Biden to hang it up, the polling and news stories are just all good for Donald Trump, and his relaxed performance at a rally in Florida suggests he is in a different, weirdly positive place as he heads to the Republican convention. Whom will he pick as Veep? Give a listen.

