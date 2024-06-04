

Jonathan Schanzer joins us today to consider whether Benjamin Netanyahu has lost his capacity to affect events in the way he wants to, how the Biden administration’s policies are getting Israeli soldiers killed, and why America seems allergic to military victory. Give a listen.

