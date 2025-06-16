

Israel’s astounding success in the first days of the war with Iran, notwithstanding the blows it has taken from Iranian missiles, raises the question of whether the United States has an interest in helping bring the entire fight to an end by using its bunker-buster bombs to finish off Iran’s nuclear sites. Give a listen.

