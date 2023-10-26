Search
Eli Lake joins us today to continue our conversation about the nature of the rhetorical and protest attacks on Israel and how they are meant to befuddle, confound, and depress Israel’s followers. The only real solution: Israel needs to win in Gaza. Plus: A new speaker! Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSpotifyRicochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

