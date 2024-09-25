

Jonathan Schanzer joins us today to evaluate the fast-evolving conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and what Israel’s aims and goals are. Also, why can’t the Biden-Harris administration support its ally’s efforts to end terrorist attacks against it from the north? Too hard? Give a listen.

