

Dan Senor joins today’s podcast to talk about the major developments in Israel over the past few weeks—the assassination of a top Hamas terrorist in Lebanon and the Supreme Court’s overturning of judicial reform there. Then we get to the larger meaning of Claudine Gay’s resignation from Harvard. Give a listen.

