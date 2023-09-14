

Dan Senor joins the podcast today to give his view of both the domestic and foreign-policy challenges and opportunities facing the state of Israel over the next few months. We also talk about the U.S. courts and the executive branch’s overreach and more Trump-friendly polling. Give a listen.

