Israelis are getting killed in greater numbers as the Rafah mission continues, while Netanyahu ends the war cabinet and another Biden envoy travels to the region to “do something” about missiles striking Israel from Lebanon. Good luck. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has to be guided off stage by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton pops up at the Tonys to remind people that the kind of people who like her also like the Tonys. Give a listen.

CopyCopied