

Jonathan Schanzer joins us today to talk about Israel’s action to prevent a massive barrage of Hezbollah missiles raining down on the Jewish state and the bizarre fact that so many are acting as though it has “escalated” a conflict that Hezbollah has been waging against Israel unilaterally since October 8—rather than staging an action that stopped or delayed a wider conflagration. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, or Ricochet.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.