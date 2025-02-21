

Jonathan Schanzer joins us after the monstrous day in which Gazans danced around the coffins of a baby and a toddler who, we learned, had both been shot in the head more than a year ago—and around the coffin in which, as it turned out, their mother’s body had not been placed. What will the rage and horror inside Israel mean for the continuation of war-fighting in Gaza—and should Israel look beyond Hamas to deliver a deadly blow to Iran instead?

