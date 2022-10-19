As Democrats stare into the abyss they avoided staring into for many months, Barack Obama has emerged to scold them for being “buzzkills.” He’s right. But on today’s podcast, we explain why he was the author of the Democratic Party’s current woes. Oh, and we extend a surprise invitation to our roast to one James Bennet. Why? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.