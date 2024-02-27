

Yuval Levin joins us to talk about how, on Friday, a quarter of the government is going to shut down and a week from Friday, the rest of it will—barring a deal between Congress and the president no one seems to be negotiating. As Joe Biden wants to run against a do-nothing Congress, is this a gift to him? And why are people celebrating suicide on social media? Give a listen.

