Today we say a fond farewell to our colleague Noah Rothman, who is off to National Review. We do so by discussing his favorite recent story, the continuing balloon madness. Then we move onto debilitated senators and what to do about them, and the astounding filing by Dominion Voting Systems in its case against Fox News. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.