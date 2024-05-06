Search
A landmark podcast episode in which we all take turns claiming the situation between America and Israel and between college campuses and the rest of the country is worse. Who’s right? What is worse? And what’s the TV show you should watch but shouldn’t Google anything about if you want to enjoy it? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSpotifyRicochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here

