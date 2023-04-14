

Today’s podcast expresses bewilderment at the developing facts surrounding the terrible military leaks and the arrest of Jack Teixeira, gamer and social-media guy. And views the increasing bewilderment of Joe Biden on his Ireland trip with alarm and what it might portend for his reelection. Give a listen.

