Today’s podcast wonders at Joe Biden’s decision to celebrate the “Inflation Reduction Act,” complete with James Taylor warbling a 50-year-old ditty about drug abuse and suicide, on the day a terrible inflation number is released. The question: Will the media succeed in turning attention away from that and toward Republican extremism and abortion rights? Give a listen.

