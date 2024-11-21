

The news that the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant came the same day that 19 Democrats voted to embargo “offensive weaponry” to Israel—and a former Israeli cabinet minister was denied entry to a conference in Australia because her very presence might be “disruptive.” The war against Jews is relentless and ever-morphing, and there is going to be pushback. Give a listen.

