Today’s podcast features Matt Continetti and Jim Meigs talking about Jill Biden’s jaw-dropping gaffe in addressing a “LatinX IncluXion Luncheon” in Texas, Elon Musk’s strange Twitter behavior, and the astounding images of the universe being generated by the Webb Telescope. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.