

Eli Lake joins today’s podcast to discuss the world’s now-most-prominent “AsAJew,” the writer-director Jonathan Glazer, who “refuted” his “Jewishness” on the Oscar podcast on Sunday night. What did he mean? And what does what he said reveal about the nature of progressive Jewry and the fact they elevate their own self-infatuated politics over the safety and history of the Jewish people? Then we turn to the continuing mystery of Joe Biden clearly wanting to separate himself from Israel but then contradicting and undermining his own efforts at distance in a manner that reminds us of the Biblical character Balaam. How? Give a listen.

