

Why is the administration remaining churlish and full of ceasefire talk relating to Israel and Hezbollah and Hamas? Why are there no papers on the Resolute desk? Why is Kamala Harris visiting a Washington office rather than a flood site? Why should Jimmy Carter be celebrated for being 100 when his record as president was terrible and his behavior toward Israel appalling? Why isn’t Pete Rose in the Hall of Fame? Give a listen.

