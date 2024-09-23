

Today’s podcast does not look favorably on chin-scratching arguments about how the beeper and walkie-talkie attacks against Hezbollah somehow violate the “laws of war.” Also, what’s with attacking pollsters for reporting poll results you don’t like? Give a listen.

