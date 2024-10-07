On December 7, 1942, half a million Americans were fighting in the Pacific, while 100,000 men had landed in North Africa three weeks earlier to battle alongside the British against Rommel and the Nazi European Axis. America was fully engaged in the struggle that had begun for the United States on that day a year earlier. That struggle would come to involve 16 million Americans and cost $4 trillion in today’s dollars; in the final year of the war, some 40 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product was dedicated to it. By the time the victories in Europe and the Far East had been secured, more than 400,000 would have died, with 600,000 wounded.

I just pulled up the New York Times’s list of stories on that day. You can find it here by clicking on this sentence. There is not a single article listed here commemorating the anniversary of Pearl Harbor. Not one. December 7, 1942 was not a day for chin-scratching, soul-searching, wound-dressing commemoration. Men were fighting and dying on that day, as they would every day for another two and a half years. It was a time for action. It was a time to kill the enemy and save your friends and take and hold territory and raise the flag, and at home, to write letters to loved ones in uniform and worry yourself sick about them and accept your rations and collect scraps of tin and metal that might be useful for the war effort.

Israel is still fighting. Rockets are landing in the nation’s center, soldiers are methodically going through the Gaza tunnels, and tanks are rolling into Lebanon. In the chambers of power, the Israeli response to Iran’s missile strike is being planned. Reservists who might have been home for the Rosh Hashanah holiday are reporting back to duty as active members of the military are shifted toward the battle in the north to destroy Hezbollah in the wake of the looming destruction of Hamas in the south.

It is another day in the war that must be won for the Jewish people to be safe, the Jewish state to reestablish its deterrence against its genocidal enemies, and the West to prevail against the anti-Western Muslim ideologues who made their anti-human intentions known 45 years ago when they took 52 American embassy employees hostage and held them for 451 days. The 101 hostages held by Hamas have been in captivity for 365 days. For them, too, this is just another day, a day of horror. It’s unlikely they even know what day it is, as they have not seen the light of the sun in a year.

And yet here we are in America, commemorating as though this were some kind of…what? Holiday? It’s also just another day—a day when I walked by my bank on the Upper West Side to see it defaced by red-paint graffiti that read “CITIBANK GENOCIDE,” which is a new one for me, and I thought I’d seen it all. A day when people aligned with the monsters who want to see my children dead and my people wiped off the earth are marching in support of those goals. Just another day in the world after October 7.

Oh, and I’m delighted to announce that on this day, the vice president of the United States, who is also leading in the polls for president in the election that will conclude in 29 days, will be planting a tree in commemoration of—again, what?—next to her house as her husband stands next to her, possibly sated by some leftover brisket from lunchtime cooked by the Veep. Yes, the brisket that, he informed us, helped bring him back to his religion. Together, as I said, they will be planting a tree.

A tree, people.

A tree.