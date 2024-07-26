

In her first major statement as the presumptive Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris announced she would not “be silent” about supposed Israeli depredations in Gaza. Didn’t take long! Also didn’t take the media long to begin creating a castle in the air for their new queen to live in, and to dig a grave for the Republican vice presidential nominee. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, or Ricochet.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.