

Today’s podcast goes into detail about an inadvertently hilarious tweet from the Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff, about the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah and what it reveals about him, Jewish people like him, and the problem Kamala Harris poses for Joe Biden. And, again, why are Trumpy politicians going all in on opposing Ukraine aid—and why is Biden not acceding to stricter border control ideas in exchange for that aid? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.