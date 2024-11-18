

Noah Rothman joins us today to talk about presidential appointments and how to stay calm and rational as Donald Trump continues to make news at the same dizzying clip he did during his presidency. Oh, and why it’s comical that liberals are now claiming they don’t have a social-media platform they can dominate. Give a listen.

