Today’s podcast takes up the question of whether McConnell blinked, why Schumer attacked a deal that gave him a face-saving way out, why Manchin put his head in his hands while Schumer did that, why Donald Trump is doing what he’s doing, and why the Chinese are doing what they’re doing in Taiwan. Oh, and some COVID stuff. Give a listen.

