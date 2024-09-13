

Today’s podcast features Eli Lake discussing with our crew the question of why America seems determined to prevent our allies in Ukraine and Israel from actually winning the wars we are actually supporting, preferring stalemate and ceasefire to victorious conclusion. Why? Give a listen.

