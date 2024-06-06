

The polling is coming in and…sorry, but the Trump verdict isn’t changing anything, it appears. Nonetheless, liberal journalists and politicians keep believing their take that “the rule of law is on the ballot” applies to the aftermath of a Trump victory rather than describing what’s happening right now in the wake of the New York case. Also: Veepstakes! Veepstakes! Give a listen.

