Today’s podcast notes that all the talk of the Supreme Court now being illegitimate because of the expected overturning of Roe v. Wade has triggered defensive actions to ensure the safety of the justices. Where’s the outrage? Why aren’t liberals more exercised by this? Why, in fact, are some of them actually tickled? Also: Who benefits from the leak of information about American intelligence being used in Ukraine? And how dare the Museum of Jewish Heritage refuse to allow the rental of its facility for an event at which Ron DeSantis will speak? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.