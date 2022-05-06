Search
Login

Today’s podcast notes that all the talk of the Supreme Court now being illegitimate because of the expected overturning of Roe v. Wade has triggered defensive actions to ensure the safety of the justices. Where’s the outrage? Why aren’t liberals more exercised by this? Why, in fact, are some of them actually tickled? Also: Who benefits from the leak of information about American intelligence being used in Ukraine? And how dare the Museum of Jewish Heritage refuse to allow the rental of its facility for an event at which Ron DeSantis will speak? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.

commentary podcast
John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

Letter
+ A A -
You may also like
Close
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied