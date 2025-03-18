

Jonathan Schanzer joins the podcast to discuss Israel’s aggressive moves against Hamas in Gaza as the “cease-fire” that ended 18 days ago really came to an actual end with the Jewish state showing its determination to bring this war to its purposeful conclusion—the destruction of Hamas—in concert with the Trump administration taking on the Houthis in Yemen. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.