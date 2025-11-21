

Today’s podcast takes up Zohran Mamdani’s spokesman’s appalling declaration that a meeting inside a synagogue about how to move to Israel was a violation of international law—in effect justifying an anti-Semitic demonstration outside it. Give a listen.

