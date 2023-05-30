

The debt ceiling deal has been reached, and the podcast crew suggests that it’s a big but modest win for Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy—but what does it do for Joe Biden? Does McCarthy’s triumph mean he’s lost, or is there a political upside for the president in the terms of the deal. And has the situation in Ukraine escalated over the weekend? Give a listen.

