

The podcast today discusses Joe Biden’s change of tactics in inviting Republican leaders to the White House next week to talk about the debt ceiling and how this suggests the new standing as a political player of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. But will Donald Trump and his town hall next week on CNN play a role too? And we debut our new feature: Commentary’s Daily Pick. Give a listen.

