

Chris Stirewalt joins the podcast today to examine Donald Trump’s immediate future in the wake of the latest indictments and whether they make it more likely Trump will participate next week in the first Republican primary debate. And how much time does Ron DeSantis have to save his candidacy? Give a listen.

