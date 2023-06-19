

Today’s podcast questions the meaning and the results of the trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China, where he engaged in two days of talks intended to ratchet down tensions between our two countries. But should tensions be ratcheted down if that means we don’t confront China about its reckless behavior? And what does William Barr’s condemnation of Donald Trump’s actions mean politically? Give a listen.

