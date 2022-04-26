Search
Today’s podcast revels in the anti-Musk tantrums being thrown by establishmentarian liberals and leftists while pointing out that he didn’t just spend $20 billion of his own money on Twitter to promote free speech. What is he up to? And is the fact that Trump’s favored gubernatorial candidate in Georgia cratered in the latest poll a sign that the ex-president is refusing to engage with the issues that really matter to people? And what about the Russians threatening nuclear war? Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

CopyCopied