Just when you thought it was safe to stop thinking about politics, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona shows up and throws a wrench into Joe Biden’s Democratic machine by announcing she is becoming an independent. Does it matter? Noah says no. I say it might matter a huge amount. For this debate, and talk about the Twitter transparency project, give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.