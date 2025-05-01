

The signing of a mineral deal with Ukraine represents a new turn in the Trump administration’s handling of the war there and Russia’s recalcitrance—is it a good turn or a bad turn? And we examine the media misreporting of the circumstances around the attempted deportation of an anti-Israel and anti-Semitic green-card holder. Give a listen.

