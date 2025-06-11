Search
The LA situation continues to dominate, as California Gov. Newsom takes to the airwaves to say that fascism has arrived in America and he’s just the guy to stop it. Meanwhile, Los Angeles was put under a curfew because the lawlessness in the streets has overwhelmed the cops there. And the left is gathering force for an anti-Trump demonstration this weekend as Trump prepares to oversee a military parade. Who’s going to look better after Sunday? Give a listen.

