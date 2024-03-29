

Today’s podcast takes up the 25 year sentence for the $8 billion fraud committed by “effective altruist” Sam Bankman-Fried, and what his law-professor mother’s effort to excuse away his criminal conduct tells us about the mindset of the leftist elite. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.