

It’s here, and Oprah and Joe Rogan and Elon Musk are all saying it’ll be the last time we ever get to vote. While some of us might feel, after the past two years, like that would be a deliverance of a sort, it’s the kind of rhetoric and thinking that have gotten us into this cultural and political mess. We discuss that, and all kinds of other stuff, as we wait…and wait…and wait… Give a listen.

