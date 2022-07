Today’s podcast takes up the mainstream media carry water for the Biden White House after the sobering news of a second straight quarter of negative economic growth. And what’s this? Two gargantuan spending bills just at a time when the Fed is laboring to deal with inflation? Are we taking crazy pills? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.